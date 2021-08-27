WINDER - Mitchell Byron King, 64, Winder, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, surrounded by his beloved family in his home on their farm.
Mitch earned an Associate’s Engineering Degree from Southern Polytechnic Institute. He worked diligently for many years at the R&R Manufacturing Plant in Auburn.
In 1996, he changed career paths after earning an Education Degree from Brenau University. He enthusiastically engaged his “Kings Marines” in fourth grade for many years.
Mitch’s vocation and greatest gift was his love of sharing music. Mitch was a prolific songwriter and served as the worship leader for Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. The notes of his passion for song continue to play for his descendants and all those with whom he shared his gift.
A loving, dedicated and generous husband, father, PaPa, brother, uncle, son and friend; Mitch will be remembered for his kindness, for his role as a wise counselor, for his famous sense of humor, and for his love of entertaining through story and song.
Mitch is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Velda King; and his mother and father-in-law, J.D. and Eleanor Withers.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Angela Withers King; children, Eugene (Damaris) King, Eleanor (Josh) Honea, Velda (Tyler) Weeks and Alex King; grandchildren, Morgan and Alex King, Emma and Nora Honea, Bryce Weeks and Everett and Bellamy King; siblings, Connie (John) Iacuone, Cathy (Dan) Dobbe, Kim (Gary) Harbuck and Wes (Fran) King; and many loving extended family members.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
