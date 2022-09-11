cates

HOSCHTON - Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates, 74, Hoschton, entered rest Friday, September 9, 2022.

Mrs. Cates was born in Atlanta, a daughter of the late Charles Everett Feather and the late Edith Juanita Hames Feather. Mrs. Cates was a person of strong faith and prayed for everyone, she was considered by her family to be the worlds’ best mama, wife and cook.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cates is preceded by sisters, Stella Scott and Marlene Shiflett; and brothers, Henry, Malcolm and Michael Feather Sr.

Survivors include her husband, Jewell Henry Cates Sr., Hoschton; children, Penny Johnson (Tony), Royston, Jay Cates (Amy), Jefferson, Jewellene Shumake, Snellville, Lee Cates (Tonya), Jersey, and Charlie Holcombe (Michael), Hoschton; brothers, Arthur “Boy” Feather, Jefferson, Billy Feather (Wanda), Charlotte, N.C., and Chris Feather (Nikki), Loganville; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Kevin Page and Tony Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Pete Shumake, Paul Tate, Josh Cates, Justin Cates, Robby Johnson, Isaiah Billue and Philip Maxwell.

Family to receive friends: Monday, September 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

