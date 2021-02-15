COMMERCE - Molly LaBoda, Commerce, died Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Molly was born in New York, N.Y. on September 18, 1934.
She had a long career in hotel management with various management companies in the southeastern United States. She was a CHA, had received several Hotel Manager of the Year awards, and served as president of the Chattanooga Hotel and Motel Association. After retiring and moving to Commerce, she made many friends and became very involved in her community and its local activities and causes. Molly enjoyed music, reading, traveling and adventure, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Theodora Leichter; brother, William Canton; beloved grandson, Alexander LaBoda; and nephew, Alan Canton.
She is survived by her son, Gary LaBoda; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Sheryl LaBoda; grandson, Justin LaBoda; granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer LaBoda; step-grandson, James Hallada; great-granddaughter, Kaitlin LaBoda; great-grandson, Alexander LaBoda II; nieces, Elizabeth Timinsky and Katherine Canton; nephews, Peter and Paul Canton; and her dearest friend, Judy Crockett.
Memorial service: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
