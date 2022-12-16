Monica Marie Stroup, 33, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Born on March 09, 1989, she is the daughter of Joan Stroup of Georgia and Dennis Bunnell of Pennsylvania. She was of the Christian faith.
Monica we love you and miss you, you're full of love, so caring, compassionate and so giving. You put others before you. She loves her children and you brought us so much joy, laughter and love.
Survivors include her mother, Joan Stroup, Georgia; father, Dennis Bunnell and wife Lisa, Pennsylvania; children, Ariel Bangs, Anna Boswell, Dillon Boswell and Bo Boswell, Georgia; father and mother-in-law, David and Tammy Boswell, Georgia; brothers, David Stroup and wife Jamie, Georgia, and Derrick Patterson, Pennsylvania; nephews, Abel Stroup and Jake Stroup, both of Georgia; niece, Natalie Lawrence, Georgia; uncle, Curt Bunnell and wife Sherrie, Pennsylvania; cousins, Jesse Bunnell, Pennsylvania, and Michael Bunnell and wife Kayla, Pennsylvania; and aunts, Deb McCauley, Ohio, and Jill stroup and fiance Kevin Terrill, Ohio.
We hold you close to us in our hearts and minds always. See you again sweet girl.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
