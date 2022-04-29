TOCCOA - Monica Marie Wilbanks, 56, Toccoa, entered rest on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Mrs. Wilbanks was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewight Burris and the late Peggy Baggett. Mrs. Wilbanks worked as a data entry specialist for the Internal Revenue Service.
Survivors include her husband, Andy Wilbanks, Jefferson; daughter, Ashley Daglis (Garrett), Jefferson; son, Michael Patterson, Jefferson; grandson, Brayden Daglis, Jefferson; three sisters, Tena Wheeler, Jefferson County, Shelley Burris, Flowery Branch, and Kelley Ozcelik, Flowery Branch; brother, Sonny Burris, Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Wilbanks, her remains will be cremated and no services are to be held.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
