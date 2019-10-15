Monteen "Ma" Akins, Jackson County, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on the morning of September 28, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, seven months, and five days, Lloyd Akins; sons, L.T. Akins and William (Toni) Akins; one granddaughter, Elizabeth (Chris) Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Reynolds and Chris Reynolds Jr.; and many loved ones that she considered her grandchildren.

She was interred at Honey Creek Memorial Gardens in Conyers.

She will be sorely missed by all the people who knew and loved her.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 20-26

