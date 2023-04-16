JEFFERSON - Montine Evans Davis, 91, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Mrs. Davis was born in Lula, a daughter of the late Fletcher and Elsie Savage Evans. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and a member of Galilee Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis is preceded by her husband J.B. Davis; sisters, Lacordia and Annie Lois Evans, Mary Loggins, Ola Mae Carlan, Ethel Morgan and Viola Standridge; and brothers, Lee, Lonzo, Loyd, Connie and Elton Evans.
Survivors include three sons, Bruce Davis (Dora), Jefferson, Ricky Davis (Ragenia), Mountain Rest, South Carolina, and Jerry Davis (Cindy), Jefferson; grandchildren, Ross Davis, Jean Marie Davis, Ben Davis, Bridgett Pinson, Kimberly Smith and Jake Davis; step-grandchildren, Will Wilbanks and Cody Glenn; great-grandchildren, Noah, Aubree and Hayes Smith, Preston and Savannah Pinson, Savannah and Ben Wilbanks, Parker Glenn, Presley Glenn, Maggie Davis and Claire Jan Davis; and special niece, Karen Bryan, also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waldens Cove Personal Care Home, 1442 Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to Galilee Christian Church, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In