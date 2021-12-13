JEFFERSON - MSgt. Thomas “Tom” Francis Belisle, USAF (Ret.), 83, Jefferson, entered peacefully into eternal life, on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Born November 26, 1938, to his birth mother Margaret McMahon in Lowell, Mass., he was loved in the adoptive household by Joseph Adelard and Antoinette Marie Belisle. He grew up in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
After graduation, Tom proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force. As a cryptographer, he notably took part in the Iranian Rescue Mission and Operation Eagle Claw. In his 28 years of active-duty service, he enjoyed multiple assignments stateside, as well as Greece, the Pacific, the Aleutian Islands, England, and finally, in 1979, at Robins AFB in Warner Robins, where he was assigned to the 5th Combat Group. Tom retired from the Air Force in 1984. Subsequent to his military retirement, he continued service to his country as a civil servant in the 5th Combat Group, assigned to Air Force Engineering and Technical Services program (AFETS) delivering technical assistance, training and sustainment on cyber/communication weapon systems to multiple military branches until retiring again in 1997.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Edmond Belisle, Joseph Belisle, Marie Putnam and Therese Urbanowicz.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Christiane M. Belisle, Jefferson; sons, Marc Belisle, Washington, Vermont, and Colin Belisle (Dadrienne), Hoschton; granddaughter, Mia Genevieve; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Catholic prayer service: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 following the service until 7:00 p.m. at the Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass: Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon. Tom will be laid to rest in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also read Tom’s full obituary and sign an online registry for his family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In