Muriel Elizabeth Lerner, 84, passed away on December 25, 2019.

Mrs. Lerner was the daughter of the late Peter Edward Farrell and Muriel Cook Proudfoot. Mrs. Lerner was the widow of the late Edward Allen Lerner.

No services are planned at this time.

Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (Karen) Lerner, Ted (Anne) Lerner, Andrew Lerner, Judith Sweatman and Beth (Viatcheslav) Davidenko; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

