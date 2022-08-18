ATHENS - Myrle Edwards Fortson, 95, Athens, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Born in Danielsville, Mrs. Fortson was the daughter of the late Austin Edwards and Mammie Epps Edwards Bridges. She retired as a switchboard operator for Athens General Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fortson was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Fortson; sister, Marie Allen; and brothers: Lynell Edwards, Odell Edwards, Quilla Edwards and Virgil Edwards.

Survivors include sons, James Larry Fortson and Jerry Wayne Fortson; sister, Jeanette Daniels; grandchildren, Chris Fortson, Brook Hayes and Jason Fortson; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of August 21-27

