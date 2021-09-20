HULL - Myron Arnold Johnson, 80, Hull, died on Monday, September 20, 2021.
Born in Oswego, N.Y. to the late Myron Henry Johnson and Jeanette DeLong Johnson, Myron worked most of his life as a business agent for trade unions, a job that he loved. He and his family moved to the Athens area in 2015. He was an avid target shooter and belonged to the Elberton Gun Club and Athens Gun Club. He was a good and pleasant guy who will be dearly missed.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Walker.
Myron is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Johnson; five children, Richard (Vickie) Parker Jr., Brenda (Scott) Vickers, Myron L. (Heather) Johnson, Connie Shortsleeve and Gail Palmatiers; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
