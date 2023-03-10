horne

DANIELSVILLE - Myrtice Helen Horne, 71, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.

Ms. Horne was born in Royston, on August 2, 1951, daughter of the late Samuel O’Danius Horne and the late Bertie Dove Horne. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her sister, Janice Horne, Danielsville, GA.

Funeral service: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

