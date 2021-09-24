JEFFERSON - N. Denyce Wilson, 50, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Ms. Wilson was born in Commerce, the daughter of Daniel “Danny” Webbie Wilson and Nancy Beckmann Wilson of Jefferson, was a member of Galilee Christian Church, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was an EITS Supervisor with the University of Georgia.
Survivors in addition to her parents are a daughter, Victoria Holland, Winlock, Washington; son, Caleb Dowell, Athens; brother, Daniel W. Wilson Jr., Jefferson; and fiance’, Rodney Hill, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Ministers Tom Plank and Brian LaRue officiating with burial to follow in the Thyatira Presbyterian Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David Minish, Alan Owenby, Zane Sears, Michael Williams, Anthony Seabolt and Ricky Fitzpatrick. Roger Hill will be honored as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
