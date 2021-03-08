CARLTON - Nada Kirk DeYoung, 93, Carlton, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Born on May 20, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Harry Kirk and Stella Brown Kirk. Nada was a long-time member of Carlton Baptist Church and loved to play piano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Freida Persinger.
Survivors include her children, Brigitte Flores (Juan) and Larry Lane Haynes (Deborah); grandchildren, Nick Flores (Tiffany), Christopher Flores (Nikki Osborne) and Brianna Peck (Chasen); three great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Massey.
Graveside service: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Carlton Cemetery with Pastor Lee Adams officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
