COMMERCE - Nancy Cole, 59, Commerce, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Cole was born in Atlanta to the late Claude and Nancy Appleby Hendrick Jr. Mrs. Cole was a jewelry salesperson at Zales. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cole was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Rev. Claude Hendrick Sr.; and uncle, Peden Hendrick.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her children, Dustin Cole, Commerce, Katie Cole, Athens, and Nick Cole, Buford; sister, Mary Ann Cannon, Athens; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
