HOMER - Nancy Fincher Sullivan, 75, Homer, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Clayton to the latea John Hillyer and Flora Thompson Fincher. She was a member of Homer United Methodist Church and was retired secretary at Sullivan Construction. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Sullivan.
Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her daughter, Krystal Lee, Homer; sons, Matthew Grea Lee, Homer, and Jonathan Troy Lee, Clayton; brother, John Hillyer Fincher Jr., Lakemont; and grandsons, Walker Lee Brown and Cannon Michael Brown.
A celebration of life service will be announced later by the family.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
