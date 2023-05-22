JEFFERSON - Nancy Kuhnel, 88, Jefferson, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, after an extended illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Dora Clemens; a son, Eric Kuhnel; and grandson, Kenneth Brazell.
She is survived by her sons and daughters, Debra Brazell, Sandra (Ken) Cook, Brenda Milburn, Bruce (Wendy) Kuhnel and Brian (Amy) Kuhne; surviving grandchildren, Leila Cook, Eric (Rachael) Brazell, Nicholas Cook, Brent Kuhnel, Alyssa Kuhnel, Adam Kuhnel, Ford Kuhnel, Cypress Kuhnel and Jesslyn Kuhnel; and her only sister, Joan Rockwell, also survives her.
She is interred at Milton Fields, Milton, Ga.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation, in her memory to either the Peace Place, Inc., Jefferson, Ga., or Stand Up for Seniors – Volunteer Aging Council, Canton, Ga.
