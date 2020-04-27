MONROE - Nancy Mae Glass, 94, Monroe, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was a native of Statham. Nancy was a member of Mt. Creek Baptist Church. She was a long-time employee of Statham Garment and a homemaker. Nancy loved serving her Lord and loved to sew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elsie Peppers McDaniel; her husband, Douglas Glass; and a brother, Jimmy McDaniel (Nancy).

Nancy is survived by her son, Danny Glass (Elaine), Social Circle; two grandchildren, Will Glass (Misty) and Morgan Rowley (William); and five great- grandchildren.

A graveside service will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 26-May 2

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.