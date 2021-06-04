WINDER - Nancy Simone Anderson, Winder, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Augusta.
She was born July 1, 1939 in Macon. She was preceded by death by her only sibling, Cynthia Cave who passed away in 2015.
Simone graduated from Miller High School in Macon, followed by attending Young Harris College. She was in the All-State Glee Club. After marrying William Lowry Anderson, M.D. in 1958 she attended the University of Georgia. Her favorite memories were Okinawa, Japan and her family life on the island. Her husband passed away in 1972.
Simone went on to graduate from nursing school in 1974 because she loved caring for people and had two daughters to care for, Nancy Anderson Gordin, who passed in 1997 and Denise Lynn McCorlew.
She was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
After working over 40 years in nursing she retired. Simone was a loving mother, wife and nurse.
Survivors are Denise Lynn McCorlew, daughter; Gretchen Gordin (Daniel) Pigott, granddaughter; grandson Nixon Gordin Pigott; and son-in-law Doug Gordin.
Memorials should be made to Piedmont Rape Crisis Center or Peace Place both in Winder.
