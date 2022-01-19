Nancy Slay Graham, 72, passed away due to cancer on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Nancy was born in Newfoundland on June 22, 1949 to James and Marion Slay. During 1980-1990 Nancy was a member of Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department and served as treasurer for the Pleasant Hill Civic Center. She also served as secretary for Oglethorpe County Farm Bureau.
She was a member of the ladies Bible study and craft club as well as the kitchen committee at Collier Baptist Church. She enjoyed outings with the ladies of the church.
Nancy was a Navy daughter, wife and mother. Her early childhood was spent abroad while stationed with her family in Sigonella, Italy. She returned to Comer upon her father’s retirement from the U.S. Navy where she then attended Oglethorpe County High School.
She married her husband, Mike, in 1965. They spent more than 20 years traveling with the Navy before returning home to their family farm in Comer. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Dwayne Graham; and her parents, James and Mariam Slay.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Mike Graham; sister, Linda Collins (Raymond); sons, Chris Graham and Wesley Graham, both of Comer; seven grandchildren, Dewayne Graham, Anderson, S.C., T.J. Graham, Colbert, Cody Graham, Bowman, Hayley Scoggins, Comer, Matthew Graham, Comer, and Taylor Graham, Carlton; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Collier Baptist Church with the Rev. Darryl Mathis officiating. Interment will follow in the Collier Baptist Church Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
