WINDER - Nancy Sue Barnes, 74, Winder, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
She was a lifetime resident of Winder and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Nancy went to business school at Athens Technical College and retired from Smith Funeral Home as their beloved office manager after nearly 20 years of serving their families.
Nancy had a deep love for the Lord and was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church. She loved going to the beach and looking at lighthouses and especially loved being a grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Sue Magness Sauls; brothers, Kenneth and Jimmy Sauls; sister, Reba Elrod; and her beloved son, Michael Barnes.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Kirk Barnes, Winder; three grandchildren, Austin, Cole and Dylan Barnes, Winder; a brother, Bobby Sauls, Carrollton; sister-in-law, Marie Sauls, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will follow the service in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 16, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to The American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In