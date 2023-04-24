JEFFERSON - Navona Gooch Forgay, 89, of Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Mrs. Forgay was born in Hoschton, the daughter of the late Otis R. Bryant and the late Bertie Taylor Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Myron Gooch; her second husband, Robert C. Forgay; and a brother, Horace R. Bryant.
Mrs. Forgay worked as a bookkeeper with Gooch Electric and Pumbing Inc. and was a homemaker. She was a member of Galilee Christian Church, Jefferson, and loved playing bridge for over 50 years.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy E. Gooch (Barbara) and Bobby W. Gooch (Susan) both of Jefferson; two step-daughters, Sandra Still (William), Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Susie Payne (Carol), Monroe; two step-sons, Bobby A. Forgay (Becky), Conyers, and Tommy Forgay (Shannon), Covington; six grandchildren, Kimberlie G. Sutterfield (John), Landrum, S.C., Christopher Gooch (Amber), Jefferson, Justin Gooch (Tara), Maysville, Blake Gooch (Jennifer), Jefferson, Kris Johnston (Donnie), Maysville, and Kelli Carter (Joseph), Jefferson; 14 great-grandchildren, Sean Sutterfield, Austin and Hudson Gooch, Chelsey Winters, Jayden Gooch, Jayse, Kash and Kam Gooch, Addison and Gavin Gooch, Logan Barbee, Tyler Johnston, Graysen Johnston and Brennan Carter; two great-great-grandchildren, Skyler Johnston and Brixy Winters; and special friends, Joanne Tyson and Raye D. Jackson.
Funeral service: Tuesday April 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church with Pastor Nick Vipperman officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Honored as pallbearers are Christopher Gooch, Justin Gooch, Blake Gooch, John Sutterfield, Jayden Gooch and Coleman Barbee.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or First Baptist Church Jefferson Food Bank, 246 Washington Street, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
