WINDER - Nelida Ruiz Vargas, 74, Winder, entered into rest Monday, March 8, 2021.

Mrs. Vargas was born in Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Jose Ruiz Delgado and the late Margarita Vargas Natali. Mrs. Vargas was a homemaker and was a member of the Iglesia Pentecostal El Church of Winder.

Survivors include her husband, Angel Padilla Ramos, Winder; daughters, Elizabeth Morales Ruiz and Raquel Tirado; son, Elias Ruiz; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Iglesia Pentecostal El Church of Winder with Pastor Eliseo Vargas officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

