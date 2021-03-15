WINDER - Nelida Ruiz Vargas, 74, Winder, entered into rest Monday, March 8, 2021.
Mrs. Vargas was born in Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Jose Ruiz Delgado and the late Margarita Vargas Natali. Mrs. Vargas was a homemaker and was a member of the Iglesia Pentecostal El Church of Winder.
Survivors include her husband, Angel Padilla Ramos, Winder; daughters, Elizabeth Morales Ruiz and Raquel Tirado; son, Elias Ruiz; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Iglesia Pentecostal El Church of Winder with Pastor Eliseo Vargas officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
