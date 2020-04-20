STATHAM - Nell McLocklin, 86, Statham, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mrs. McLocklin was a native of Barrow County. She retired as a postal clerk with the United States Postal Service and was a dedicated member of the Statham First Baptist Church for over 60 years. Mrs. McLocklin was lovingly known to many as "Mama Nell."
Mrs. McLocklin is preceded in death by her husband, Bunt McLocklin; parents, Jesse Kennedy and Hester Kilcrease Kennedy; brother, Jerry Kennedy; and a great-grandchild, Lorenzo Biscoglia.
Mrs. McLocklin is survived by her son, Wayne (Melanie) McLocklin, Statham; daughter, Joan (James) Skinner, Statham; sister, Doris Roberts; five grandchildren, Susan Cadle, Jamie (Austin) White, Joshua (Brandi) Skinner, Rachel McLocklin (Trevor) Santos, and John McLocklin; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family also survives.
Per the request of the family, a private graveside service was held at the McLocklin Family Cemetery in Statham.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Nell McLocklin to the Statham First Baptist Church Building fund at 1914 Broad St., Statham, Ga. 30666.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In