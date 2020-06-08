Nell Russell, 89, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 3, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Excelle Moorehead and Ruby Bell Thurmond Moorehead. Mrs. Russell worked for over 30 years at Elberton Manufacturing Company and for more than 10 years as a greeter at Publix.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil B. Russell; her son, Richard S. Emerson; and brother, James Excelle Moorehead.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy E. Ingram and her husband, Keith; one sister, Alice Moorehead Beard; three grandchildren, Zack Emerson, Bonnie Emerson, and Zack Ingram and his wife, Lauren; numerous beloved great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, private graveside services will be held.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

