Nellie Lee Brown Coile, 74, passed away on Monday, January 13. 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Coile was born in Hartwell on February 7, 1945, daughter of the late James Thurman Brown and Millie Jane White Brown. She was retired from Reliance Electric and was also a private health care sitter.
Survivors include her grandsons, Jason Coile, Adam Fleeman and Jacob Fleeman; great-grandchildren, Elijah Coile, Kane Coile, Isaiah Coile and Ethan Fleeman; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Fleeman; and siblings, Thelma Dean, Gail Brown, Ruby Cobb, Rose Lee Brown, Lizzie Hambrick and Sylvia Broome; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Friday January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Franklin Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Dove officiating.
