NICHOLSON - Nellie Merle Tolbert Burroughs, 94, Nicholson, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Burroughs was born in Commerce, to the late Wiley Monroe and Nellie Lucille Seagraves Tolbert. Mrs. Burroughs was a member of Erastus Christian Church and she retired from Independent Life Insurance Company.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burroughs was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Eugene Burroughs.
Mrs. Burroughs is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Burroughs, Royston; sons, Dennis Burroughs, Hull, and Douglas Burroughs, Commerce; sister, Linda Lowery, Lawrenceville; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Erastus Christian Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. and Carl Beckham officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 3 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erastus Christian Church Playground Fund, 2050 Neece-Commerce Rd., Commerce, Ga. 30530.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
