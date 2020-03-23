WINDER - Nellie Ruth Morgan Self, 81, Winder, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mrs. Self was born in Carnesville, a daughter to the late Willie and Montine Murray Morgan. Mrs. Self was retired from Barrow County Communications where she was a 911 radio dispatcher and was a member of the First Christian Church of Jefferson.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Minister Robin R. Self, Winder; brother, Bill and Ann Morgan, Anderson, S.C.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Buddy Screws and Ministers Bob Walk and Mike Thompson officiating. The burial will follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. The gentlemen honored as pallbearers are: Billy Morgan, Grant Morgan, Jeff Self, Andy Evans, Doug Mize and Ronnie Evans.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. March 23, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the First Christian Church of Jefferson, P.O.Box 988, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
