CARLTON - Nellie Sue Hart Brown, 85, Carlton, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Brown was born in Royston, on January 2, 1934, daughter of the late Ralph and Edna Hart. She was the owner and operator of the Chief Burger in Comer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jefferson Brown.
Survivors include her daughters, Jackie Cowart, Carlton, and Bobbie (Johnny) Partain, Elberton; grandchildren, Bill (Molly) Cowart, Janice (David) Gunnin, Daniel (Michelle) Cowart, Kerry (Dena) Partain, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Partain; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Brown was the last surviving member of her family.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Thrift officiating. Interment will follow in the Brown Family Cemetery in Carlton.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
