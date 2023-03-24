PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - Nelson Fitzpatrick, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his home in Panama City Beach, Florida, after an extended illness.
Nelson was born in Commerce to Clyde and Nell Minish Fitzpatrick on July 13, 1941. Nelson graduated from UGA in 1963, then taught and coached football, basketball and track and field at North Hall and Norcross high schools for several years. After coaching he worked his way up in the corporate world. Nelson retired from owning and operating gyms in Athens and Commerce.
In addition to his parents Nelson was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Fitzpatrick.
Nelson was a man of many interests. He enjoyed the beach, sports, running marathons, showing his Shih Tzu dogs, and traveling in his Coach.
Nelson is survived by his son, Chris (Tami) Fitzpatrick; daughter, Kelly Gandara (Danny); brother, Jeff (Jane) Fitzpatrick; four grandchildren, Daniel (Courtney), Kevin (Kelsey), Connor and Carson; and four great-grandchildren, Reese, Kyndra, Xayne and Jane; girlfriend, Kelli Harrison; nieces, Kasi Thurmond and Ashley Jenkins; and nephew, Zach Fitzpatrick.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Erastus Christian Church in Commerce, with the Reverend Ashley Fitzpatrick Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in the Erastus Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
