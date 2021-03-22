PENDERGRASS - Neville Alfred King, 80, Pendergrass, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Mr. King was born April 19, 1940 in Guyana, South America. He was the son of the late S. Jones and Muriel King.
Neville is survived by his loving wife, Averil (Osborne) King; daughters, Heather King, Coralie Narain and Willette Gittens; sons, Delmar King and Otto King; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lanier Christian Church with interment to follow in Stephens Memorial Gardens in Toccoa.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville, Ga.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr., Gainesville is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In