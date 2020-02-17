Nicholas Ray Paski, 55, passed away peacefully at his home on February 16, 2020.
Nick was born in Merriam, Kansas on December 28, 1964 to Theodore Allen and Judith Bethel Paski. He was a graduate of Madison County High School in 1983.
Nick married Lisa Joy Duncan Paski on March 24, 1984. Together they raised two lovely children, Jessica Lee and Elijah Theodore. He was a chicken farmer for 26 years and later changed careers and started Two Nations Construction. He traveled all over the East Coast installing fiber optic cable. He’s preceded to heaven’s gates by his mother, Judith Bethel Paski.
He is survived by his father and friend, Theodore Allen Paski; his devoted wife, Lisa Joy Duncan Paski; his children, Jessica Lee and her husband Joseph Sims and Elijah Theodore Paski; extended family, Troy Allen Paski, Theresa and Sam Cleghorne, Jodi Lynn and Johnny Wayne Watson; and many aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service: Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Maranatha (www.campmaranatha.com) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
