GIBSONTON, FLORIDA - Nick Rocky Brown, 58, Gibsonton, Florida, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph South Hospital.
Mr. Brown was born in Commerce to the late Rossly Brown Shook. He was employed by LKQ.
Mr. Brown is survived by his devoted wife, Heather Barrett Brown, Gibsonton, Fla.; loving sister, Wanda Dean (Kevin), Commerce; two special aunts, Carolyn Sheridan and Shirley Harwell; two nephews, Matthew and Colton Dean; and great-nephew, Graham Dean.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mark Fitzpatrick and Terry Nunn officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, march 10, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Rocky's work family at LKQ in Tampa, Fla. for their continued love and support.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
