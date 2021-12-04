JEFFERSON - Nicky Stovall Peppers, 78, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, December 3, 2021.
Mr. Peppers was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Billy Sunday Peppers and the late Eddie Belle Maybin Peppers. Mr. Peppers was of the Baptist faith, served as an Arcade City Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem and was a heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents, Mr. Peppers is preceded by his wife, Linda Nix Peppers.
Survivors include two daughters, Nickie Martin (Dean), Nicholson, and Nicole Meek (Jimmy), Jefferson; three sons, Stacy Peppers, Bogart, Scott Peppers, Homer, and Nicky William Peppers (Kelly), Baldwin; two brothers, Phil Peppers, Braselton, and Dan Peppers, Jefferson; three sisters, Brenda Craig, Jefferson, Glenda Bell, Jefferson, and Judy Rose, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Visitation and memorial service: Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Bo Whisnant officiating.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
