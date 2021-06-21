NICHOLSON - Nina Mae Kesler, 88, Nicholson, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her daughter’s residence.
Mrs. Kesler was born in Colbert to the late Jessie Clinton and Lillie Maude Tolbert Drake. Mrs. Kesler was a homemaker and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kesler was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Raymond Kesler; and grandson, Kevin Veal.
Mrs. Kesler is survived by her daughter, Susan Veal (Carl), Nicholson; brother, Clark Drake, Nicholson; grandson, Sam Veal (Karla); and great-grandson, William Hyatt.
Funeral service: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church with Dr. Marshall Bruner officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
