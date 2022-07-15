STATHAM - Noah Glenn Wimpey, 22, Statham, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Wimpey was a graduate of Appalachee High School’s Class of 2018. He was the owner and operator of A and M Deer Processing. Noah was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He will be best remembered as a devoted man that loved his family.
Noah is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas E. Toms and Eric G. Wimpey.
Noah is survived by his son, Wyatt Wimpey, Statham; parents, Matt and Kellie Wimpey, Statham; significant-other, Katelin Finn, Statham; brothers, Brannon Toms, Richmond, and Chace Wimpey, Statham; grandparents, June Toms, Gainesville, and Sue (Dick) Wages, Statham; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Judge Currie Mingledorff officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the Tree House of Winder at www.thetreehouseinc.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
