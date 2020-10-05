COMER - Nobie Rebecca Brown Jordan, 85, Comer, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Jordan was born on October 23, 1934 in Royston, daughter of the late George Washington Brown and the late Nobie Thompson Brown. She was a seamstress having worked at Comer Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest (Bill) Jordan; and a son, Ronnie P. Jordan.
Survivors include her sons, Ernest Jordan and Allen Jordan, both of Comer; daughters, Irene Jordan, Comer, Debra King, Comer, Charlene (Mike) Herbert, Carlton, Darlene (Kendall) Weaver, Carlton, and Linda Guest, Comer; grandchildren, Justin King, Renee Benton, Jessica Weaver, Kevin Weaver, Kerri Moore, Dennis Guest, Kayla Argo and James Herbert; and 15 great- grandchildren. Mrs. Jordan was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside service: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the family cemetery with Dr. Jerome Hill officiating. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
