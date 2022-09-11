WINDER - Noel Vernon “Woody” Carter, 59, Winder, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Woody was an outgoing man that never met a stranger. He was devoted to his family and was a very hard worker. He worked for Carter Lumber in multiple states on and off for more than 40 years. Woody was an avid golf and motorcycle enthusiast.
Woody is preceded in death by his parents, Leon Carter and Mildred Wittscheck; and sister, Kay Crider.
Woody is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sheryl Smelser Carter, Winder; children, Joel (Crystal) Carter, Winder, Richard Carter, Winder, and Nicole (Dalton) Wyatt, Naples, Italy; sisters, Eva (Brian) Laurie, Toledo, Ina Haley, Winder, and Amy (David) Bombelyn, Winder; four grandchildren, Buffy, Hayden, Mason and Drusilla; numerous nieces and nephews; and three fur babies, Toby, Mia and Link also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
