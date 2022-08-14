wilson

STATHAM - Nolan Wilson, 86, Statham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Wilson retired as a carpenter. He was devoted to his family and will be best remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.

Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Wilson; parents, William Hubert Wilson and Elzie Dossi Oliver Wilson; son, Marty Wilson; daughter, Donna Wilson; and siblings, Forest Wilson, Winford Wilson, Lois Ward, Norene Wilson, Flora Mae Rollins, Autrey Wilson and Hammond Wilson.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Keith (Jeannette) Wilson, Statham; brother, Brannon Wilson, Hoschton; granddaughter, Caroline Christian; three great-grandchildren, Kayla Christian, Thomas Christian and Sam Burton; and one great-great-granddaughter, Emily Rose Culberson.

Funeral service: Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum of Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted for the funeral service of Mr. Wilson.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

