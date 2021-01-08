HOMER - Nora Lee Parr, 77, Homer, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Parr was born in Pickens County to the late Andrew and Cora Jones Thomas. She was retired from Rockwell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parr was preceded in death by her husband, William Parr; and grandson, Little Tommy Gilbert.
Mrs. Parr is survived by her daughter, Marsha Fogle, Homer and Keith Gilbert, Homer; sister, Patsy Still; brothers, Jerry Thomas and Charles Thomas; and three grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Banks Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In