Norma Genobia Arnold, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Born on August 27, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Norman Odell Adams and Vinnie Fowler Adams.
Norma retired with The University of Georgia as a payroll clerk. She was loving, giving and kind and was an amazing cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alvin Arnold; siblings, Mary Dean, Hope Adams, Ida Adams, Tom Bridges and Alberta Drake.
Survivors include her children, Bob Arnold (Marian), Jane Arnold, Julia Fettic (Blaine) and Melissa Sloan (Kevin); grandchildren, Jennifer Kesler (Derrick), Robbie Arnold (Jade), Mary Fettic, Brandi Fettic, Joseph Fettic (Mamie) and Jon Arnold (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Aja, Dylan, Silas, Layla, Anthony, Vivian, Annaleise, Ruby and Roman; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 22, 2022, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer's association of your choice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In