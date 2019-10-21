COMER - Norma J. Threlkeld Toth, 83, Comer, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on October 17, 2019.
Mrs. Toth was born in Comer on August 16, 1936, to Elmer C. and Grace Compton Threlkeld. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sarah Mitchell; former husbands, Billy J. Barnett and Alex Toth.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Tom Harmon, Comer; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Karen Barnett, Holly Springs, Glenn A. Barnett, Jasper, and Victor and Diane Barnett, Apopka, Fla.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Linda Threlkeld, Comer, and Grady and Pam Threlkeld, McDonough; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
“Big Ma” as she was affectionately called, carried a huge heart in her little body. She loved helping people and animals, and being outdoors at her home. She was always quick with a smile and never met a stranger. Norma was retired from the State of Georgia where she served as the head dietitian of the Athens RYDC. Her many loves were her family, her church, and her beloved companions - Memi and Spidey.
Celebration of life: Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Toth will be placed in the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday. The family is at the home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madison County Food Bank, Vineyards Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to an animal rescue of one’s choice. Potted plants are preferred, so they may be planted or nourished in her memory.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
