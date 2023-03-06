JEFFERSON - Norma Woodlee Baker, 81, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Mrs. Baker was born in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Errett “Slim” and Verona “Babe” Woodlee. Mrs. Baker was a member of Penrod Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baker is preceded by her husband, Mendrell Jewell “Buck” Baker; step-daughter, Sherry Lynn Baker Gibbs; great-granddaughter, Whitney Ann Langley "Little Devil"; and special friend, Eva Ingram.
Survivors include three daughters, Shayla Baker Crowe (Kevin), Patti Ann Whitney (Mike) and Rita Conrad (Lloyd); son, Robert Page; brother, Joe Porter; step-son, Jewell Keith (Bill Baker) (Naomi); two granddaughters, Alana Rojero (Nick) and Jessica Whitney; three grandsons, Craig Whitney, Tony Emberton and Michael Gibbs; one niece; two nephews; several great-grandchildren; one special daughter and son from another mother, Tracy Ingram Mason and William; one special cousin/sister, Edna Arnold; special friends, Barbara Petering, Joyce and Julie "JuJu" Barnett, Mike Parr, Tami Tolan, Shelby Ross, Ricky Hooper and Bud Orange; and special caregivers, Lynna Myers, Connie Taylor, Mary Williams and Joey Jenkins.
Special thanks to St. Mary’s Hospice employees for all they did, without them this time would have been much harder.
No flowers please, Memorial donations may be made to the family at 2714 Athens Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, to help with final expenses for Mrs. Baker.
Memorial services will be held on a later date in Kentucky.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In