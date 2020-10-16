Norman Bruce Chapin, 97, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Monroe.
Norman was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. to the Rev. Earl and Claudia (Seeley) Chapin.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; four daughters, Vicki (Scott) Nesbitt, Cleveland, Gale (Philip) Fields, Siloam Springs, Ark., Mary Jo Madray, Winder, and April (Don) Tugman, Loganville; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy and Luther Rice Seminary, Lithonia, and pastored several churches in western New York State. He served in the United States Navy, Pacific Theater, during WWII. For 23 years he and his wife Alice served on the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ, Int. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Winder, and chaplain of the Winder VFW.
A private burial service will be held in Second Milo, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may by made to the First Baptist Church, Winder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In