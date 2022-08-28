Novella Emmett Simmons, 93, passed away peacefully at her home, where she had lived for 75 years, in the Hollingsworth community of Banks County, on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Mrs. Simmons was born in the Mount Carmel Community of Banks County on November 8, 1928, to the late John and Ruby Guest Emmett; she was the last surviving of their 13 children. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Grover Simmons; and her oldest daughter, Joyce Smith; both whom she missed dearly.
She was a graduate of Hickory Flat High School and remained active with their reunion committee for many years. After graduation, she worked in the textile and retail industries. She later worked for and retired from the Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute as a correctional officer. Mrs. Simmons enjoyed each job she had and formed lifelong friendships at each place she was employed.
Mrs. Simmons was active in the church and community throughout her life. Her favorite times in life were spent with family and enjoying events involving her children and grandchildren.
Novella was a Baptist and attended Mountain View Baptist Church and Damascus Baptist Church.
Her family will miss her greatly, but comfort in a life well lived and in knowing that in the absence from her body, she is present with the Lord. She said it best on her last day on earth as she whispered with calm assurance, "It's been a good ride."
Novella is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Larry Logan, Homer, Renee and Doug Varner, Carnesville, and Willard Smith, Baldwin. Known affectionately as Ninny to her 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, she always had an encouraging word for them and frequently reminded them of how proud she was of them.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Revs. Billy Burrell and Chad Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Stone officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Banks County Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 104, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
