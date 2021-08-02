JEFFERSON - Obera Nell McCall Greene, 89, Jefferson, died Monday, August 2, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Greene was born in Gastonia, N.C. to the late James Lawrence and Tera Donella Hipps McCall. She was a member of Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir, N.C. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Greene was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Herndon Greene.
Mrs. Greene is survived by her daughters, Sandy Massey (Keith) and Lynn Greene, both of Commerce; brother, Sheilds McCall, Lenoir, N.C.; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Pendry’s Lenoir Funeral Home, Lenoir, N.C. with the Rev. Josh Jarret officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Park, Lenoir, N.C.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Commerce or Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
