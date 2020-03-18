DACULA - Odis “Ross” Wall, 85, Dacula, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Martha Seagraves Wall; children, Dennis Wall (Nanette), Dacula, Donna Williams (Chris), Auburn, Daphne Moore (Russell), Buford, and Darrell Wall (Becky), Dawsonville; grandchildren, Nicole Wall Barnes (Justin), Ashley Williams Sorrells (Wes), Michael Williams (Kayleigh), Nathan Wall, Stephen Wall (Katie) and McKenzie Bagley (fiancée Evan Darnell); six great-grandchildren, Avery, Hudson, Hayes, Phin, Landyn and Charlotte; sister, Joyce Wall, Winder; brother, Larry Wall, Bethlehem; brothers-in-law, Hulan Bailey and Gary Peppers; step-grandchildren, Cathy Nichols (Jeff), Mandy Reynolds, Jordan Jennings (Austin) and Jake Moore; step-great-grandchildren, Paul Nichols, Evan Nichols, Bela Nichols, Caitlin Reynolds and Hunter Reynolds; as well as several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odis Wayman Wall and Flora Rutledge Wall; brother, Charles Henry Wall (Vera); sisters, Martha Sue Bailey and Geraldine D. Jones (Paul); and son-in-law, Jason Bagley.
Ross was born on April 14, 1934 in Winder to Odis and Flora Rutledge Wall. He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School where he played football, back in the good old days when there wasn’t any facemasks.
Ross proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an insurance agent for over 35 years, first starting with Gulf Life who eventually became American General Life. He served as a deacon for Central Baptist Church.
Ross enjoyed working outside whether it was gardening or mowing his grass. He enjoyed mowing the grass so much that he would volunteer to mow the grass for his neighbors. But, his biggest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastors Wes Sorrells and Neil Butler officiating.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeast Georgia Hospice or Central Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, Ga., 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
