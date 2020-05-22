JEFFERSON - Ola Mae Greene, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
She was the daughter of the late Goss and Edith Self Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Greene of the home; daughters, Renay (Randall) Campbell, Lula, and Sue Jones, Jefferson; son, David Greene, Commerce; brothers, Calvin Caldwell, Maryland, and Jay Brown, Danielsville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with Joel Shadburn officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In