JEFFERSON - Olene Kelley, 83, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, October 17, 2022.
Mrs. Kelley was born in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Andrew Buren Fuller and the late Pauline Lyons Fuller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Follis.
Mrs. Kelley worked as a secretary with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star Riverdale Chapter.
Survivors include her husband, John Martin Kelley, Jefferson; daughter, Judy Lynn Johnson, Hamilton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Heather and Amber Johnson, both from Hamilton, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Johnson, Eli Rheinfrank and Maddox Fields; and niece, Sherron Follis, Lawrenceville.
Funeral service: Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Roger Hardy officiating. Interment will follow at Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6 until 8: p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to, Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, 5671 Boys Ranch Road, Hahira, Ga. 31632.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In